James Rodriguez Joins Thiago & Alaba on Injury List Ahead of DFL-Supercup Clash With Dortmund

Colombian new boy James Rodríguez is a doubt for Bayern Munich ahead of Saturday's Supercup clash with Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga champions will take to the field this weekend, however, three key players could be absent from Carlo Ancelotti's side.

The Bavarians could be without star midfielder Thiago Alcântara and first team left-back David Alaba, although Ancelotti is less concerned over their fitness, according to Goal. The fitness of ex-Real Madrid star James, however, is a cause for concern for the Italian manager, with an investigation the Colombians muscle injury to be evaluated later this week.

James Rodriguez's passing is gonna be what people take notice of most under Bayern Munich's system. — Alberto Fuentes (@ohalbertotalks) July 26, 2017

"Thiago and Alaba both took hits," Ancelotti said. "It's no big problem."

Ancelotti also added comments over Bayern's new Colombian midfielder: "We'll investigate it [on Wednesday]."

Bayern will line up against Maurizio Sarri's Napoli side on Wednesday in a third place play off for the Audi Cup, following their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool. Goals from Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge ended Bayern's chances of winning the Audi cup just day's before their clash with last seasons DFB Cup winners, Borussia Dortmund.

Now under the management of former Ajax chief Peter Bosz, Dortmund look set to continue their admirable work with young players in the future.

Having guided a youthful Ajax side to the Europa League final and finishing just one point behind Eredivisie champions Feyenoord, Bosz will look to reclaim second spot in the Bundesliga after Dortmund dropped to third behind top flight newcomers RB Leipzig.