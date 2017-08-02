John Terry Dreams of Returning to Manage His Beloved Chelsea One Day

Former Chelsea captain John Terry is plying his trade at Aston Villa nowadays, having left the Blues this summer following the expiration of his contract.

It must still be a weird feeling for him after spending 22 years at with the Stamford Bridge side, but unless something drastic happens, a return to the SW6 in the future seems inevitable.

Barrington Coombs/GettyImages

The 36-year-old defender has been handed the armband by Steve Bruce at Villa, and hopes to make as big an impact over there as he did at Chelsea.

Speaking to BT Sport, Terry explained that he's happy to still be able to play, but dreams of returning to manage Chelsea one day.

"We all have ambitions and dreams," he said. "I think I don't even need to speak about my overall ambition to become a manager of Chelsea one day.

"But learning my trade here [at Aston Villa] will be incredible. But listen, first and foremost I'm playing, I'm still feeling fit and feeling great, so if I can be a part of this, then fantastic."

Terry also revealed that he's been working closely with the FA on getting his coaching badges.

"I'm working closely with the FA - I have been for the last year and a half now - and I'm kind of looking that by the time I've finished playing that I'm ready to go and walk into a job. I just feel that once you're out of it, you're out of sight, out of mind, like I've seen other players find."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He admits that it's still a bit strange to be wearing Aston Villa colours, but he's trying to shut the door on that chapter of his life that was Chelsea and move on.

"You know, it's a little bit strange, of course. But listen, I've had some unbelievable years at Chelsea, but it's very important me for today to try and close that door and move on from that and focus on what my job in hand is this year.

"And that's very clear for me and the group, that's to make sure we go up. Ideally as champions, if not we have to make sure we go up, worst case scenario."