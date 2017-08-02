Soccer

Jürgen Klopp Provides Cutting 3 Word Shutdown to Barcelona Over Philippe Coutinho Rumours

90Min
an hour ago

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has once again reiterated that star man Philippe Coutinho will not be leaving Anfield this summer, instructing Barcelona to 'save their energy' this summer.

With Neymar set to join Paris Saint-Germain in a world record-breaking £196m deal, Barcelona had apparently identified Liverpool's 25-year-old talisman as their ideal replacement. 


There has been near constant back and forth as to whether Coutinho will stay on Merseyside next season. However, Klopp appears to have put the rumours to bed, according to ESPN.

"I can understand that Coutinho is so highly rated, but they can save their energy." Klopp told reporters in a pre-season press conference.

In Liverpool's most recent pre-season friendly, they claimed an impressive 3-0 victory against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup. 


Goals from Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge rounded off an impressive Liverpool performance. However, England international Sturridge was forced to leave the field just three minutes after scoring the Reds third goal.

Liverpool fans seem optimistic heading into the new season. With new signing Salah getting his career with the Reds off to the perfect start, following his £34m move from AS Roma, keeping Coutinho is now the number one priority in Merseyside.

It is being reported that La Blaugrana could also move for Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembélé, if they are unsuccessful in trying to sign Coutinho. After an impressive maiden campaign in Germany, the 20-year-old French international has skyrocketed to the forefront of European football.

