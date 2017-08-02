Manchester United have no desire to sign defender Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Earlier this week, various reports suggested that the Red Devils were ready to pay a £27m fee to land the Ivorian - in spite of the current ban that prevents him from entering the UK.

However, Sky's report now refutes that there is any interest on United's end, with Aurier likely to remain in the French capital beyond this summer.

Aurier was found guilty of assaulting a police officer outside a nightclub in Paris last year, and as a result, was denied entry into the UK when PSG travelled to play Arsenal in the Champions League last season.

Sky's report claims that the Red Devils are not actively pursuing any targets at the moment, having singed Nemanja Matic from Chelsea for a reported £40m this week, and may even have to sell players before attempting to recruit new faces.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

While United consider the signing of Matic an extremely positive one, they are still thought to be frustrated over the fruitless pursuit of Internazionale attacker Ivan Perisic.

Last month, it was reported that the clubs were close to agreeing a fee, but now the Italian side are said to be holding out for £48m. They are also interested in Anthony Martial, and are willing to let Perisic leave for either the aforementioned sum or Martial's signature.

The Croatian has since left for Inter's pre-season tour of Asia, remaining true to form. New boss Luciano Spalletti announced that the player won't be available for sale unless the club's demands are met.