Soccer

How to watch MLS All-Stars vs. Real Madrid online: Live stream, TV channel

1:35 | Soccer
USMNT Still a Work in Progress After Gold Cup Title
Chris Chavez
32 minutes ago

The MLS All-Stars will face off against European champions Real Madrid on Aug. 2 at Chicago's Soldier Field.

The MLS team will be captained by Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. The U.S. squad also includes Tim Howard, Michael Bradley, Kaka and David Villa.

Real Madrid dropped a friendly to Manchester City at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 26. The club also lost to Barcelona 3–2 in El Clasico in Miami as part of the International Champions Cup. 

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Real Madrid on Wednesday. 

See how to watch Wednesday's match below. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision

Live Stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters