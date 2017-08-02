USMNT Still a Work in Progress After Gold Cup Title

The MLS All-Stars will face off against European champions Real Madrid on Aug. 2 at Chicago's Soldier Field.

The MLS team will be captained by Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. The U.S. squad also includes Tim Howard, Michael Bradley, Kaka and David Villa.

Real Madrid dropped a friendly to Manchester City at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 26. The club also lost to Barcelona 3–2 in El Clasico in Miami as part of the International Champions Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Real Madrid on Wednesday.

See how to watch Wednesday's match below.

Here's how to watch the match:

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision

Live Stream: Watch live with Fubo TV.