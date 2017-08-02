Nemanja Matic in Line for Swift Man Utd Debut After Travelling With Squad for Final Pre-Season Game

New Manchester United signing Nemanja Matic is set for an unofficial debut for the club just days after completing his £35m (rising to £40m) move from Chelsea this week.

Having been unveiled as a United player on Monday afternoon, Matic was able to take part in his first training session with his new teammates on Tuesday and was part of the squad that travelled to Dublin on Wednesday for the last pre-season game of the summer.

We're on our way to Dublin for the final match of #MUTOUR. pic.twitter.com/W0TXkTfumb — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 2, 2017

The game against Sampdoria at the Aviva Stadium will be United's seventh and final friendly after already playing in the United States and Norway in recent weeks.

United have no new injury concerns ahead of the game after Juan Mata and Ander Herrera both returned to action in the win over Valerenga after picking up knocks in America. Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo remain longer term absentees.

Nemanja Matic has wasted little time getting to know his new team-mates - take a look at him in action during today's training session! pic.twitter.com/tkH2x58Y0Y — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 1, 2017

For United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, the game represents a reunion with his former club.

"I played for Sampdoria for four years and it was four incredible years of my life," he told MUTV.

"Until this day, I have a lot of friends in Genoa, which is the city, and, in the club, the doctor and the manager, who handles all the team logistics, he's a great friend of mine..

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"I also have team-mates who played with me while I was there and who are still great friends. In general, my wife and daughters have lived four fantastic years where we have left a lot of great friends."

Romero joined United on free transfer shortly after his release by Sampdoria in 2015.