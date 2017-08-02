These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Barcelona forward Neymar has told the club that he plans on leaving, with rumors of a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the works.

The club posted on its website Wednesday that Neymar "that he had the intention of leaving the club and seeking his future elsewhere, and the coach has given him permission to leave training."

Paris Saint-Germain has been reportedly ready to pay Neymar's release from Barcelona for $262 million, which would break the record set by Manchester United who paid $116 million France midfielder Paul Pogba last year.

Barcelona said that Neymar hasn't trained on Wednesday with the permission of the coach to "miss training and resolve his future."

Spanish outlet Sport reported last week that La Liga will attempt to block Paris Saint-Germain from paying Neymar's release clause.

Neymar, 25, has been a key contributor to Barcelona's success helping the club win multiple championships including a Champions League, two La Liga titles and three Copa del Reys.