Outcast Liverpool Winger Could Be Set for Move to Newly-Promoted German Side

Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic could be headed to newly-promoted Bundesliga side Hannover 96, according to the Echo.

The Serbian is widely-expected to leave Anfield this summer and despite playing 45 minutes of the Reds' first pre-season match against Tranmere this summer, was left out of the Asia tour and hasn't joined up with the rest of the squad since.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Reports had him linked with moves to the Turkish Super Lig and Italian side Fiorentina, and it was understood that his camp had met with the latter to hold talks. However, Liverpool's ambitious demands of around £16m seems to have put off the Serie A side.

The Echo cite reports stemming from Germany, claiming that a delegate from the Anfield side showed up at a Hannover friendly this week, possibly to discuss a Bundesliga switch for Markovic, who has spent the last two seasons out on loan.

Markovic has never looked like being a part of Jurgen Klopp's plans at Liverpool, and it's unlikely he will remain attached to the club past the close of the summer transfer window.

The demise of Markovic is rather disappointing for Reds fans, who waited in hope that the £20m winger would fulfil his promise after his move from Benfica in 2014.