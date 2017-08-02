Soccer

PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Keeps Posing in the Family by Showing off Baby Bump

90Min
an hour ago

Real Madrid superstar and current Ballon d'Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo has a fourth child on the way, with his partner Georgina Rodriguez confirming her pregnancy.

Ronaldo already has seven year old Cristiano Jr, who was joined recently by his new twin siblings, Mateo and Eva.

All three of Ronaldo's previous children have been born via a surrogate mother, but the next addition to the clan will be the first he has had with a partner.

Rodriguez's pregnancy was the subject of speculation for some time before being recently confirmed.

Speaking to Hola! magazine, Rodriguez said: "I am a family person and I love children."

It first became clear that Ronaldo and Rodriguez were in a relationship when photos were released in late 2016 of the two going on a string of dates. The two were even pictured visiting Disneyland Paris, Ronaldo dressed in disguise in an attempt for privacy.

It is understood that the two met after Rodriguez caught the eye of Ronaldo in the VIP section of a Dolce & Gabbana event, with the former model being a former employee of a Madrid-based Gucci store. 

