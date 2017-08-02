Soccer

PHOTO: Liverpool Fan Gets Absurd Tattoo Celebrating Trent Alexander-Arnold on Drunken Night Out

90Min
an hour ago

It would be pretty safe to say that Liverpool have a very passionate fan base. And some of them go to amazing lengths to show their love and support for the team.

One such super fan recently displayed his devotion by getting his leg inked up with a very troubling tribute to homegrown prospect Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While, 18-year-old Alexander-Arnold is one of the Reds' most promising youth prospects, you would have to be out of your mind to get his full, lengthy name tattooed on your body...and that is exactly what happened to one drunk fan, while on a night out in Ibiza.

Okay, so he has admitted to being drunk at the time he got the inking done, but how good of an excuse is that?


The hastily scrawled effort is actually even worse than the now infamous Alexandre Lacazette/Darren Bent butt portrait now proudly(?) sported by an overzealous Arsenal fan.

It is hard to imagine just where and how the next disturbing footballer tribute tattoo will turn up next.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters