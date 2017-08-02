Jose Mourinho is notorious for parking the bus. However, on Wednesday, it appeared Manchester United had some difficulty in selecting a spot to leave their team coach.

The bus was pictured clamped in Dublin, ahead of the Red Devils' pre-season friendly against Serie A side Sampdoria.

United's final friendly was to be played at the Aviva Stadium, before they kick-off their Premier League season against West Ham next Sunday. That's if they can get home.

😂😂😂 The Manchester United's tour bus has been clamped in Dublin...😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bUPhexhAGf — BenchWarmers ⚽️ (@BeWarmers) August 2, 2017

New signing Nemanja Matic is expected to make his first appearance in a United shirt against Sampdoria having joined from Chelsea on Monday.

The capture of the Serbian midfielder came after the signings of Romelu Lukaku from Everton and Victor Lindelof from Benfica.

United have been made third favourites to win the Premier League title in the upcoming season following their three big signings.

Andrew Halseid-Budd/GettyImages

Mourinho recently stressed that he is fully focused on the first game of the season against West Ham, although he may want to ensure that the team bus driver is more careful with his parking as a priority.

"I am thinking about West Ham for the first match of the Premier League," the Portuguese coach said. "They have got Joe Hart, Chicharito and [Marko] Arnautovic. It looks like they are playing to win the Premier League, too."