AS Roma Turn Attentions to Dortmund Youngster After Difficulties in Riyad Mahrez Pursuit

With Roma still desperate to replace Mohamed Salah, manager Eusebio Di Francesco has turned his attentions to 20-year-old Turkish forward Emre Mor as a cheaper alternative.

Having seen bids rejected for Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez, Di Francesco is now contemplating the idea of linking Mor up with his compatriot Cengiz Ünder, following the youngster's £12m move from Medipol Basaksehir this summer - according to Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio.

Dortmund are believed to be willing to let Mor leave the club permanently this summer after failing to impress the hierarchy at Signal Iduna Park.

Mor left FC Nordsjaelland last summer for £8m to join die Schwarzgelben. However, a poor return of one goal in 19 appearances has seen the wonderkid fall out of the spotlight.

Mor was born in Brönshöj, a district of Copenhagen, Denmark. Having been making a name for himself in Denmark since an early age, the hot-headed Turkish international could be set for a premature exit with Liverpool, Fiorentina and Roma all interested.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

With a fee expected to cost around £18m, Mor is a much cheaper alternative to Mahrez. Leicester City had been demanding up to £50m for their Algerian winger - although reports claim the Foxes have since curt their asking price to £35m.





Roma have already made a huge amount of transfer dealing this summer, with Lorenzo Pellegrini joining new manager Di Francesco in swapping Sassuolo for Rome.

Mor's arrival at the Stadio Olimpico could help push Roma to the next level, having secured an impressive second place finish in the Serie A last season.