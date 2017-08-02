Saha Set for Slytherin? Ex-Man Utd & Everton Ace Trolled After Tweeting at Harry Potter Author

Twitter has become a breeding ground for some of the most hilarious moments on the internet in the modern day.

Faux-pas, slip ups and general queries from the public and celebrities can be seized upon and by other, funnier users, and former Manchester United, Fulham and Everton striker Louis Saha knows full well about those merry pranksters now.

The ex-France international took to the social media platform to tweet world-renowned Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling asking to speak with her about a topic he declined to disclose:

@jk_rowling hi. Can I speak to you please. — Louis Saha (@louissaha08) August 2, 2017

What happened next was standard Twitter fare, with one solitary tweet from one user - about Saha potentially arriving for a medical with Slytherin, one of the four Hogwarts houses in Harry Potter, gaining a ridiculous amount of traction as other users piled on top of the original tweet:

Image by Tom Power

Image by Tom Power

Out. Bleeding. Standing. From the Ravenclaw pun to 'agent Hagrid', Twitter really has excelled itself here.

There was even time for someone to kick the boot in over Saha's miserable injury record after his move to Old Trafford. Talk about covering all bases and sticking it to him!

