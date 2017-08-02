Soccer

Saha Set for Slytherin? Ex-Man Utd & Everton Ace Trolled After Tweeting at Harry Potter Author

90Min
an hour ago

Twitter has become a breeding ground for some of the most hilarious moments on the internet in the modern day.

Faux-pas, slip ups and general queries from the public and celebrities can be seized upon and by other, funnier users, and former Manchester United, Fulham and Everton striker Louis Saha knows full well about those merry pranksters now.

The ex-France international took to the social media platform to tweet world-renowned Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling asking to speak with her about a topic he declined to disclose:

What happened next was standard Twitter fare, with one solitary tweet from one user - about Saha potentially arriving for a medical with Slytherin, one of the four Hogwarts houses in Harry Potter, gaining a ridiculous amount of traction as other users piled on top of the original tweet:

Image by Tom Power
Image by Tom Power

Out. Bleeding. Standing. From the Ravenclaw pun to 'agent Hagrid', Twitter really has excelled itself here.

There was even time for someone to kick the boot in over Saha's miserable injury record after his move to Old Trafford. Talk about covering all bases and sticking it to him!

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters