Soccer

Sikh Referee Racially Abused Online After Officiating Chelsea's Pre-Season Defeat Against Inter

90Min
an hour ago

Kick It Out are investigating racial abuse directed at Sikh referee Sukhbir Singh after he took charge of Chelsea's pre-season defeat against Inter last weekend.

Sky Sports have reported that the official was the victim of the vitriol of fans angry with his performance in the friendly.


Singh awarded a contentious penalty against Chelsea in the first half after a challenge by Cesar Azpilicueta on Inter forward Stefan Jovetic, and Michy Batshuayi saw a late goal wrongly ruled out for offside in the 2-1 defeat.

A number of social media users made racist comments about the referee while the game was in progress, some of which had not been taken down as of Tuesday.


Football's anti-discrimination campaign Kick It Out have been contacted by people expressing concern over the comments.

The organisation's reporting officer is investigating the matter and "liaising with relevant authorities".

Lionel Ng/GettyImages

Kick it out claim that they have "been made aware by members of the public concerned by the comments directed" towards Singh.


It is not the first time Singh has faced criticism for a performance, although the abuse was far less extreme on previous occasions.

The Singaporean official was accused of being in favour of India - the country of his origin - when they played against Afghanistan in the SAFF Championship final in 2011.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters