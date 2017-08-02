Sikh Referee Racially Abused Online After Officiating Chelsea's Pre-Season Defeat Against Inter

Kick It Out are investigating racial abuse directed at Sikh referee Sukhbir Singh after he took charge of Chelsea's pre-season defeat against Inter last weekend.

Sky Sports have reported that the official was the victim of the vitriol of fans angry with his performance in the friendly.





Singh awarded a contentious penalty against Chelsea in the first half after a challenge by Cesar Azpilicueta on Inter forward Stefan Jovetic, and Michy Batshuayi saw a late goal wrongly ruled out for offside in the 2-1 defeat.

Sikh referees Chelsea and Inter Milan match.

Fans racially abuse him.

This is why we need diversity in sports.https://t.co/ERSGCtnKfY pic.twitter.com/J88r0YssKv — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) August 1, 2017

A number of social media users made racist comments about the referee while the game was in progress, some of which had not been taken down as of Tuesday.





Football's anti-discrimination campaign Kick It Out have been contacted by people expressing concern over the comments.

The organisation's reporting officer is investigating the matter and "liaising with relevant authorities".

It is not the first time Singh has faced criticism for a performance, although the abuse was far less extreme on previous occasions.

The Singaporean official was accused of being in favour of India - the country of his origin - when they played against Afghanistan in the SAFF Championship final in 2011.