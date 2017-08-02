Sunderland Close to Sealing Loan Switch for Aston Villa Forward Ross McCormack

Sunderland are believed to be close to sealing a loan deal for Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack.

The 30-year-old joined the Villans for £12m last summer, but Steve Bruce is now keen on offloading the forward, with the player having endured a troubled spell in Birmingham.

The Black Cats are ready to hand him a lifeline and are currently in talks with Villa, according to the Sunderland Echo. However, a permanent deal is thought to be out of the question.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

The clubs have been struggling to agree over wage issues. McCormack earns a significant amount at Villa, and it is proving rather difficult to come to some sort of settlement.

The potential departure of Jeremain Lens, though, could free up some cash, with the attacker close to moving to Benfica.

New Sunderland boss Simon Grayson does not envisage any deals happening this week, however.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"It just shows you what the size of the football club is that we continue to be linked with these good players, that will continue to be the case because of who we are," he said.

"Will any deals be done for Friday? Probably not, but it doesn't mean to say we're not working."

On the Lens deal, he added: “Jeremain is injured at this moment in time and as things are progressing, he could be close to something happening anyway.

“He won’t be available for selection, and I know talks are ongoing with Besiktas which may lead to a move for him.”