Soccer

Sunderland Close to Sealing Loan Switch for Aston Villa Forward Ross McCormack

90Min
6 minutes ago

Sunderland are believed to be close to sealing a loan deal for Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack.

The 30-year-old joined the Villans for £12m last summer, but Steve Bruce is now keen on offloading the forward, with the player having endured a troubled spell in Birmingham.

The Black Cats are ready to hand him a lifeline and are currently in talks with Villa, according to the Sunderland Echo. However, a permanent deal is thought to be out of the question.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

The clubs have been struggling to agree over wage issues. McCormack earns a significant amount at Villa, and it is proving rather difficult to come to some sort of settlement.

The potential departure of Jeremain Lens, though, could free up some cash, with the attacker close to moving to Benfica.

New Sunderland boss Simon Grayson does not envisage any deals happening this week, however.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"It just shows you what the size of the football club is that we continue to be linked with these good players, that will continue to be the case because of who we are," he said.

"Will any deals be done for Friday? Probably not, but it doesn't mean to say we're not working."

On the Lens deal, he added: “Jeremain is injured at this moment in time and as things are progressing, he could be close to something happening anyway.

“He won’t be available for selection, and I know talks are ongoing with Besiktas which may lead to a move for him.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters