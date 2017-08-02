Soccer

Usain Bolt Still Awaiting Mourinho's Call Regarding Joining Man Utd After He Retires From the Track

90Min
an hour ago

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is apparently very keen on joining Manchester United after he quits the track, per the Mail.

The eight-time gold medalist is a huge Red Devils fan, and has become a popular figure around Old Trafford. And he hopes to be able to play for the side when his running career is over.

Andrew Halseid-Budd/GettyImages

Bolt would surely add lots of pace up front for Jose Mourinho's side if it ever came to that, but the Portuguese may not be so easily convinced.

Set to retire from sprinting after the World Championship's in London this month, the 30-year-old could suit up for United as early as this season. But he believes that Mourinho is simply making him sweat and will offer him a contract on deadline day.

"Everyone knows I'm always talking about (playing) football, I'm waiting on a call from Mourinho,' Bolt joked. "I think he's waiting until the last day (of the transfer window)."

Fingers crossed then.

