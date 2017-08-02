Soccer

Veteran Everton Defender Phil Jagielka Signs One-Year Contact Extension With Toffees

90Min
an hour ago

Everton defender Phil Jagielka has signed a one-year contract extension with the club, which will see his contract now expire in the summer of 2019.

The club proudly announced the news via their official Twitter account on Wednesday evening.

The England international is about to enter his 11th season with the club, having racked up 349 appearances in the Toffees defence. Everton boss Ronald Koeman clearly sees Jagielka as a key member of the squad and dressing room, even if the 34-year-old is moving into the twilight of his career.

Beginning his career with Sheffield United in the First Division, Jagielka built up a reputation as a sturdy and robust defender - willing to hurl himself into the path of danger where other players would shy away. 

After impressing during United's Premier League campaign in 2006/07, Jagielka earned a move to Everton the following season, as has since become a fans' favourite.

Everton have been highly active in the summer transfer market, making a number of shrewd signings.

Jordan Pickford became the most expensive British goalkeeper in history after joining from Sunderland for £24m, and promising centre-back Michael Keane made the switch from fellow Premier League side Burnley for a fee also in the region of £24m.

