Soccer

VIDEO: Schweinsteiger Invokes Memories of World Cup Gaffe by Cracking Joke Ahead of All-Stars Game

90Min
an hour ago

Bastian Schweinsteiger says that if the MLS All-Stars can beat Real Madrid on August 2, the next ambition has to be the World Cup.


The decorated German midfielder's comment was in response to a question he was asked in one of his first press conferences as a Chicago Fire player. In March, a confused Schweinsteiger was asked if winning the World Cup was a realistic ambition for his new side. The journalist was left red-faced after asking the question, with the video of the press conference quickly going viral on social media. 


Schweinsteiger was quick to draw back on the question, jokingly suggesting that the MLS All-Stars could claim World Cup victory once they overcome the test of Real Madrid.

"When you have friendly matches, you want to win 100 per cent. I don't like to lose, even friendly matches," Schweinsteiger said. "When you play against Real Madrid, for me and everyone in our team, you want to win against the best team in Europe.


"If we can beat them, maybe then we can also look forward to winning the World Cup."

Schweinsteiger, who celebrated turning 33 on Tuesday, is set to line up with the likes of David Villa, Kaká and Sebastian Giovinco when the All-Stars face Real Madrid at Sporting Park on Wednesday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters