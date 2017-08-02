VIDEO: Schweinsteiger Invokes Memories of World Cup Gaffe by Cracking Joke Ahead of All-Stars Game

Bastian Schweinsteiger says that if the MLS All-Stars can beat Real Madrid on August 2, the next ambition has to be the World Cup.





The decorated German midfielder's comment was in response to a question he was asked in one of his first press conferences as a Chicago Fire player. In March, a confused Schweinsteiger was asked if winning the World Cup was a realistic ambition for his new side. The journalist was left red-faced after asking the question, with the video of the press conference quickly going viral on social media.





Schweinsteiger was quick to draw back on the question, jokingly suggesting that the MLS All-Stars could claim World Cup victory once they overcome the test of Real Madrid.

"When you have friendly matches, you want to win 100 per cent. I don't like to lose, even friendly matches," Schweinsteiger said. "When you play against Real Madrid, for me and everyone in our team, you want to win against the best team in Europe.





"If we can beat them, maybe then we can also look forward to winning the World Cup."

Schweinsteiger, who celebrated turning 33 on Tuesday, is set to line up with the likes of David Villa, Kaká and Sebastian Giovinco when the All-Stars face Real Madrid at Sporting Park on Wednesday.