Wednesday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Barkley, Draxler, Negredo, Nasri and Much More

Here is today's spectacular edition of the transfer rumour roundup, collating all the best gossip from the world of football...

1. Ross Barkley

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Transfer: Everton to Chelsea

Despite Tottenham Hotspur being tipped as the England midfielder's most likely destination, London rivals and defending Premier League champions Chelsea are now muscling their way in on the Toffee star as a replacement for the departed Nemanja Matic.

2. Emre Mor

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to Roma

The young Turkish winger has been in the transfer rumour roundup for the past few days and now yet another top European side are chasing the BVB man, with Roma the latest to be linked to the 20-year-old.

3. Yann Karamoh

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Transfer: Caen to Arsenal





The Gunners are set to land highly-rated French U21 forward Yann Karamoh from Ligue 1 side Caen, after they offered more money for the 19-year-old wonderkid than Serie A outfit Inter Milan did.

4. Diego Costa

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Transfer: Chelsea to AC Milan

Desperate to leave Chelsea, Spanish striker Diego Costa may have finally found a way out of West London, with Serie A side AC Milan happy to take the 28-year-old on a six-month loan, before completing a return to Atletico Madrid once the transfer ban is over.

5. Samir Nasri

RINGO CHIU/GettyImages

Transfer: Manchester City to Nice

Having featured in the Citizen's pre-season friendlies, Samir Nasri has showcased enough talent to warrant a return to his homeland, with Champions League qualifiers Nice set to sign the midfielder.

6. Tom Lawrence

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Transfer: Leicester City to Derby County

The Rams' hopes of striking a deal for Leicester City winger Tom Lawrence has hit a stumbling block after the Foxes rejected a £7m bid for the 23-year-old, with Leicester City keen to sell their man for a higher price.

7. Alvaro Negredo

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Transfer: Valencia to Besiktas

With the Spanish striker unable to prevent Middlesbrough from dropping out of the Premier League last season whilst on loan in Teesside, Alvaro Negredo's next move will see him play in the Super Lig, as Besiktas and Valencia close in on a deal.

8. Julian Draxler

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Transfer: Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Milan

Inter Milan are hoping that a money-plus-player deal could tempt PSG into parting ways with German winger Julian Draxler. Despite only arriving in the French capital last season, the 23-year-old is a top target for the Nerazzurri, with Joao Mario being held up as bait.

9. Wesley Hoedt

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Transfer: Lazio to Everton

Everton have joined the chase for Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt, with the Toffees keen to reinforce their back line with the Dutch international following Ramiro Funes Mori's long-term injury.

That's what is being talked about today in terms of transfer rumours, expect more of the same tomorrow!