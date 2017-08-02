Soccer

West Ham Scouting Benfica Striker Despite Already Having Added Major Firepower This Summer

90Min
27 minutes ago

West Ham had scouts watching Benfica striker Raul Jimenez in training last week, according to O Jogo.

The Hammers have already added Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic to their attack this summer, while Andre Ayew and Andy Carroll remain options as well. But, per the report, they could be looking to bring in even more firepower before the transfer window shuts.

JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/GettyImages

Benfica were in London to face Arsenal in pre-season competition, holding their training sessions at St George's Park, where the scouts were said to be in attendance.

Links developed between Jimenez and the Hammers recently, with the same publication suggesting that Slaven Bilic was considering a move for the player with a view of pairing him up with compatriot Chicharito.

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/GettyImages

The news must have been quite pleasing to the club's fans, as Jimenez notched seven goals in six starts for Benfica last season. Yet it's unlikely that West Ham will pay the £35m that the Portuguese side are asking for their player.

The fee could be even more, though, as Everton saw a reported bid of £39m rejected by the Portuguese side. But the Hammers could be encouraged by the fact that the Mexican only has a year left on his contract at Benfica and they'd rather offload him now than risk losing him for free.

Crystal Palace are also thought to be in the running for the player, who helped Benfica win two consecutive league titles and reach the Champions League quarter-final last year.

