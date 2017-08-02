Yannick Bolasie Aims to Show Everton Fans He's the 'Complete Package' During Upcoming Campaign

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie is hoping to prove to the Goodison faithful 'what he's all about' this upcoming season.

Speaking to Four Four Two, the Congolese wideman set-out his goals for the season amid his recovery from a cruciate knee ligament injury sustained in December.

Image by Sam Morris

Bolasie previously said he is targeting an Everton return ahead of the busy Christmas period, having stepped-up his sprinting training regime with former Olympic gold medalist Darren Campbell.

And now, the 28-year-old has also revealed that following his work on the parts of his game he neglected during his youth, he vows to come back stronger and fitter than ever.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

During the interview Bolasie said: “I wouldn’t say (the injury) has been a blessing in disguise, but it did give me the chance to work on all areas of my game. It can be boring, but I am getting to the stage where I can jump on a box, volley a ball and do bits like that.





“Darren Campbell has helped me out a lot with my sprinting mechanics. These are things I’ve always wanted to do, but neglected as I am already fast and strong

“I’ve gone over one of football’s hardest hurdles. My mentality is strong and the injury has given me the composure I’ve been looking for in the past. Instead of just attacking the byline, I’m getting there and looking up.

“I’m not scared, I’m more aware and thinking about my game – that’s going to help massively. I want to show the Everton fans what I’m really about. I’ve got a chance to come back as the complete package.”