Alberto Moreno and John Arne Riise Twitter Exchange Goes Viral Following Liverpool's Win Over Bayern

Liverpool full back Alberto Moreno, who splits opinions at Anfield to say the least, provided an uncharacteristic man of the match performance at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night as Liverpool overcame Bayern Munich 3-0.

The Spaniard, who made only two Premier League starts last season as he lost his place to James Milner, has endured a difficult time at Liverpool since signing from Sevilla in a £12m deal back in 2014.

He looked to have been on his way out of Anfield following the arrival of Andrew Robertson from Hull, although following his performance against Bayern, he may just have a future on Merseyside.

Former Red John Arne Riise took to Twitter to voice his opinion on Moreno, and expressed his desire for the 25-year-old to turn his Liverpool career around.



Thanks mate 👏🏻👏🏻 — Alberto Moreno (@lfc18alberto) August 2, 2017

Anytime mate! Have doubted you lately, but always believed you got it in you mate! Show the haters wrong👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🔝#ynwa — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) August 2, 2017

The legendary Norwegian full back, who made 348 appearances for Liverpool over a seven year spell, will surely have given Moreno a confidence boost following his encouraging words, and Liverpool fans certainly enjoyed the exchange.

Riise's original tweet currently sits on almost 3k retweets, emphasising how much the Red's fanbase wants the Spanish full back to succeed at Anfield.

Fans perhaps shouldn't get too carried away following the performance, however, as friendly games are rarely an accurate portrayal of an intense league game, although the arrival of Robertson may be the boost Moreno needed to kick on with his career.

