Soccer

Barcelona Eye Chelsea Star as Neymar Replacement as Earth-Shattering Transfer Edges Closer

90Min
an hour ago

As Barcelona prepare to lose Brazil star Neymar for a world record €222m in the coming days, the Catalan giants have turned to Chelsea forward Eden Hazard as a possible replacement.

Diario Gol report that the Belgium attacker is one of the players being considered by new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde as he looks to replace the 25-year-old Neymar, who finished fifth in last year's Ballon d'Or voting.

Ousmane Dembele, Paulo Dybala and Antoine Griezmann have all been named as possible replacements for the mercurial Brazilian, but the Spanish outlet claim that Hazard is also on the club's radar - and could be interested in a move after being indifferent to Real Madrid's advances.

It's said that while he holds a great deal of admiration for Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane, he would not hesitate to snub the advances of the reigning Spanish and European champions to move to the Nou Camp in a leading role.

Neymar looks set to finalise his move to Paris Saint-Germain before the end of the week for a fee of more than double the current world record, which currently stands at the €105m paid to Juventus by Manchester United for French midfielder Paul Pogba last summer.

Barcelona confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the Brazilian was being allowed to miss training, having informed the club of his desire to arrange a move to the French capital.

The statement stressed that any club wishing to take him from the Nou Camp would still have to meet his release clause in full, as the Qatar-backed French side look set to do just that.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters