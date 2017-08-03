Everton Set to Miss Out on Key Summer Target as Arsenal Forward Decides to Fight for His Place

Olivier Giroud has decided to remain at Arsenal for the upcoming season, according to Le 10 Sport.



Everton boss Ronald Koeman had been reported to be interested in the French forward following the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, and an already lucrative transfer window. These rumours were further heightened when Arsenal's signing of Alexandre Lacazette was confirmed.

Giroud giving these kits career pic.twitter.com/O4nrsc2url — addy 🌻 (@Addyylaide) July 29, 2017

However, the 29-year-old appears to have ruled out a move to Goodison Park. Last season, Giroud was a pivotal part of Arsenal's side as he featured in 29 Premier League matches.





However, he only scored 12 goals as the Gunners slumped outside of the Champions League positions for the first time since Arsene Wenger became manager in 1996. His lacklustre performance last season - along with Arsenal's transfer activity - appeared to suggest he could leave, however he has vowed to stay and fight for a place in Arsene Wenger's team.

Despite this apparent rejection, Ronald Koeman remains positive about his team's chances for the upcoming season and has turned his attention to plugging other gaps within his side: "If we can do all the business we like to do before the end of August then I expect to have – and manage – a really strong team."



Despite already spending close to £100m this summer (including the purchase of Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney), the Liverpool club look set to break their transfer record to sign Swansea playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson, for a deal rumoured to cost £45m. They have also been interested in signing Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt for £12m.



New goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who was signed from Sunderland for £30m, is set to make his Everton debut tonight as Everton face Rozemberok in the second leg of their Europa League third round qualifier.

Jordan Pickford will make his Everton debut and Wayne Rooney is available for Thursday's Europa League qualifier.https://t.co/XFXI9s04iz pic.twitter.com/zZjlUx5Mzt — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 2, 2017

Despite missing out on perhaps their biggest target, Everton fans still have much to be optimistic about.