Ex-Barça Gary Lineker Calls Out Neymar for Decision to Leave Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain

Former Barcelona striker and beloved presenter Gary Lineker has told his social media fans that Neymar's decision to force a move away from Spain for Paris Saint-Germain is a big mistake.

The prolific ex-England international is never shy to share his opinions on Twitter and claimed that the Brazilian's imminent move from Camp Nou to Paris represents a step backwards for the soon-to-be record-breaking 25-year-old.

The 56-year-old, who led the line for Barca 1986 to 1989, tweeted: "Oh Neymar, there is only one direction to go from FC Barcelona and that's backwards."

Lineker's sentiments echo those of many football fans who feel that the move isn't necessarily the best for his career.

PSG are set to announce the world-record £200m transfer in the coming days, having activated Neymar's release clause and agreed personal terms, to the shock of the football world.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Neymar reportedly arrived at Barcelona training ground on Wednesday and was given permission to miss training ahead of his move.

Neymar said goodbye to his Barça teammates, with captain Lionel Messi posting a goodbye message to the Brazilian on his Instagram page.

Neymar is set to team up with fellow Brazilians: Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Dani Alves and Lucas Moura in the French capital as he seeks a first ever Champions League trophy with the Qatari-backed club.