Soccer

Inter Open to Selling Midfielder to Chelsea in Order to Keep Hold of Ivan Perisic

90Min
an hour ago

Internazionale are prepared to sell Antonio Candreva to Chelsea and plan to replace him with Lazio winger Keita Balde Diao, while at the same time keeping a hold of Manchester United target Ivan Perisic. 

The experienced Italian International Candreva appeared in every league game for the Nerazzurri last season, but Mediaset Premium (via the Express) have reported that Inter would rather lose Candreva, if it meant keeping Perisic. 

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Chelsea are interested in signing Candreva and adding depth to their squad, a factor that will be much more significant in Chelsea's success in the upcoming season as they now have Champions League to deal with as well as being focused on the Premier League. 

If the move to Stamford Bridge does go ahead, it's believed that the price tag will be €25-30m 


Croatia star Perisic has been a target of Manchester United through out the summer transfer window, but Inter are trying their best to keep the 28-year-old in order to be competitive in Serie A next season - particularly considering rivals AC Milan's heavy spending.

Lazio's Keita Balde Diao could be Candreva's replacement. With his contract expiring in June 2018, Lazio could be forced into selling the 22-year-old Senegalese international. 

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

The forward scored 16 league goals last season, and his pace and dribbling ability would add a new spark to Inter's attacking options. 

