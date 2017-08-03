Jack Wilshere Decides to Remain at Arsenal & Fight for a First Team Spot

Arsenal favourite Jack Wilshere is set to remain at the Emirates and fight for a first team place, despite earlier suggestions that he would be leaving.





As reported by the Daily Mail , Wilshere, who has participated in full training over the last week, is backing himself to break back into Arsene Wenger's plans and wants to stay at Arsenal.

Image by Adam Samuel

Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka are expected to start the season as the first choice central midfield pairing, after forging a promising relationship towards the end of last season. With creative hub Santi Cazorla's return still up in the air, Francis Coquelin and Mohammed Elneny are expected to be the primary backups.

However, neither man has the creative instincts and forward thinking style that Wilshere is known for, and if he does remain fit throughout the season he can expect to have ample opportunity to prove his value on the pitch, particularly in the Europa League.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The England international, once seen as the brightest light in English football, proved that he was capable of performing over the course of a season last year, as he spent a successful year on the south coast with AFC Bournemouth.

Indeed, he was able to make 27 appearances for the Cherries before his season was ended prematurely following a freak collision with Tottenham's Harry Kane as the season wound down.

Following reports that manager Arsene Wenger was prepared to let Wilshere leave this summer, Sampdoria and Antalyaspor have made firm offers, while West Ham and Swansea have shown an interest in taking the midfielder on loan.

But Wilshere is seemingly in no rush to make a big decision over his future, despite being in the final year of his contract with the Gunners, and will instead focus on breaking back into Wenger's plans.

The hope within the club, and amongst fans, will be that he can enjoy a breakout season in 2017/18.