Juventus Stand Firm Over Star Forward and Say They Will Reject Any Offers for Him

Juventus have expressed their intent to keep hold of their prized asset Paulo Dybala before the transfer window slams shut, and will reject any offers for him.

Dybala is recognised as being one of Europe's best young talents, and has been touted to make future Ballon d'Or shortlists alongside Neymar as part of a 'post-Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi' era.

David Ramos/GettyImages

He has been with the Old Lady since moving from Palermo in the summer of 2015 for €32m and his showing since has seen his stock rise high.

Recently he has been linked with a move to Barcelona, who are currently rattled after Neymar agreed a five-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, where he is expected to be officially unveiled by the end of the week.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The Brazilian has seemingly forced his way out of the Nou Camp and reports have claimed he wanted to escape the shadow of Lionel Messi.

Barca will recoup €220m from the sale, which will be a new transfer world record, but they will be losing one of the world's best players.

The operation is surely under way already to find a suitable replacement, and Dybala may well be on their shortlist, but won't be moving before the summer window shuts if Juve have their way, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia.

The Italian outlet claim the Bianconeri will be inclined to knock back any €130m-€140m offer that is rumoured to be in the offing from the Blaugrana - but could soften their stance if Dybala requests a transfer - but their is currently no indication he wants to do that.

