Las Palmas Midfielder Speaks Out on Potential Move to Premier League & Expects 'Good Offers'

Las Palmas midfielder Jonathan Viera has broken his silence over a potential move to Swansea City, and believes 'very good offers' await him this week.

The Swans have already signed Viera's ex-teammate Roque Mesa this summer, and have recently been credited with interest in the attacking midfielder.

AS report that Leicester City are also keeping a close eye on Viera and that a tug of war could be in the offing.

"I deserve to be valued. I am sad about how the situation has been handled." #Swans https://t.co/KmBP5r3Tds — Swansea City Online (@SwanseaCityLive) August 3, 2017

Las Palmas wanted to keep hold of the player and were preparing to offer him fresh terms, but Viera has expressed his disappointment at the way the situation has been handled.

The 27-year-old would apparently stay put at the Canary Island club, if they showed him they wanted him enough, but if not he is willing to follow Mesa to SE1.

Speaking to La Provincia, he said: "I've always been very clear and I would like to stay here. We've been complicated for a few months because of the rumours that have come out and I'm sad about how everything has been done, but I deserve to be valued as I have always been. [I am] also sad about how this situation has been handled."

Paul Clement has supposedly identified Viera as a possible replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson, who is the subject of heavy interest from Everton.

The Toffees have offered £30m and £40m bids for the Icelander but Swansea have held firm so far with their asking price of £50m.

