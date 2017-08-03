Leicester Reject £20m Offer From Bournemouth for Fringe Winger Demarai Gray

Leicester City have apparently knocked back a tasty offer of £20m from Bournemouth for winger Demarai Gray.

The 21-year-old has been at the King Power since moving from Birmingham in January 2016 after the Foxes triggered his £3.7m release clause, and showed flashes of his ability last season.

The youngster, who has been capped by England at all levels bar the senior side so far in his fledgling career, has failed to force his way into the starting line up since arriving in the Midlands, and south coast side Bournemouth have apparently tried to capitalise on that by making an offer.

PIOTR NOWAK/GettyImages

As tweeted out by Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, the Cherries bid in the region of £20m for Gray, but the offer was swiftly rejected by the Foxes, who say he is not for sale.

Should there be truth to the report, it will be interesting to see what action Gray will take next - the Birmingham-born youngster currently has Marc Albrighton and Riyad Mahrez ahead of him in the pecking order and could force through a move away.

Bournemouth have made an offer in the region of £20m for Leicester City winger Demarai Gray. Offer has been rejected. Gray not for sale. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 3, 2017

That said, Gray may be acutely aware that Algerian star Mahrez has spoken of his intention to leave the club, and so could stay put to take his place.

The former PFA Player of the Season has been linked with a move to Serie A side Roma and Premier League giants Arsenal.

Bournemouth have made some smart acquisitions in the transfer window so far, including Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake and Jermain Defoe at a combined cost of around £30m.

