Luis Suarez Bids a Heartfelt Farewell to Neymar on Instagram as PSG Move Nears Completion

Luis Suarez is the latest star to bid a very public farewell to Neymar, who has agreed a five-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

The superstar winger's move to Ligue 1 is actually happening, and last year's runners-up are to pay a world record €222m to buy him out of his Nou Camp contract.

Amigo desearte todo lo mejor en lo que viene!!! También agradecerte todo el cariño que me diste, por lo que aprendí contigo y por los momentos únicos que pasamos!!!! Seguí así y no cambies nunca te quiero hermanito 😥😥😥🤙🤙🤙 My friend i wish you the best in everything that comes!!! Also thank you for your support, for everything that i learned with you and for the unique moments that we spent together!!!! Keep like this and never change love you little bro 😥😥😥🤙🤙🤙 📷 by @miguelruizfcb A post shared by Luis Suarez (@luissuarez9) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:36am PDT

He was reported to have grown unhappy with life in Lionel Messi's shadow, and with the Argentine still only 30, it will be a while yet before the little genius decides to hang up his boots.

Neymar will move to the Parc des Princes and undoubtedly hold the superstar status he so craves, but he may struggle to strike up a better bromance with anyone than what he had with former Liverpool star Suarez.

The Uruguay international, along with Messi, was super close with Neymar and the three formed perhaps the deadliest strike force football has ever seen.

Suarez wrote on Instagram: "My friend i wish you the best in everything that comes!!! Also thank you for your support, for everything that i learned with you and for the unique moments that we spent together!!!! Keep like this and never change love you little bro."

Barca are likely already working on signing a replacement for Neymar - the club will have a war chest to play with and have been linked with moves for Paulo Dybala, Philippe Coutinho, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

