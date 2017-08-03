New Signing Harry Maguire Lauds Leicester City's Fans & Discusses First Goal for Club

Leicester new boy Harry Maguire has been impressed by the fans' support of the Foxes.

Maguire was interviewed after Leicester lost to Burton Albion 2-1; after going two goals behind early on, Maguire came on in the second half to score his first goal for the club.

Maguire initially talked about the team's performance before later discussing the fans' support on the club's website: “To get on the scoresheet is always nice, it’s always a bonus, but it means nothing unless you win the game.

“It’s disappointing to lose the game but I think you’ve seen out there, especially in the second half, we’ve created five or six really good opportunities.

“It was a high tempo game. In the first half, the gaffer reiterated that we needed to be a bit quicker and, in the second half, we were a bit more like ourselves.

“We played on the front foot, we got after them and we pressed them high. It was end-to-end and a good game to watch for the supporters but, if we were a bit more clinical, we’d have gone on to win the game.

“Their ‘keeper has pulled off some unbelievable saves. It’s a disappointing result but, like I said, it’s all about a week on Friday.

“Since I joined, they’ve been brilliant. They follow us in numbers, they were there in big numbers and singing all the way through. It’s something I’m looking forward to, home and away. I’m looking forward to Friday; playing in front of the home fans.

“Their support over pre-season has been remarkable and hopefully they bring it into the season and we can give them something to cheer about.”

Maguire will be hoping the support is just as strong when Leicester kick off the Premier League season against Arsenal on 11th August.