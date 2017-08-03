Soccer

PHOTOS: Barcelona Rush to Remove Traces of Neymar From Club Ahead of €222m PSG Move

90Min
an hour ago

Neymar is still technically a Barcelona player for at least a few hours more as his €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain inches closer to completion, but the Catalan giants have wasted little time in removing the Brazilian superstar from official club images.


Neymar unsurprisingly featured heavily on Barça promotional images and marketing material ahead of the new season and the club is seemingly very keen to move on after losing the 25-year-old to a continental rival in such dramatic and unexpected fashion.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Images were snapped on Wednesday of workers removing a Neymar poster outside Camp Nou and replacing it with another featuring other members of the squad.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

In one rather poignant shot, a a young fan wearing a Barcelona shirt bearing Neymar's name and number walked past as the work was being carried out.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Another giant image of Neymar on the side of the El Cortes Ingles shopping centre elsewhere in the city has also been taken down, with many upset fans now labelling the player a traitor.

Neymar is expected to complete his world record move to PSG on Thursday or Friday.

