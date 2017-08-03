PHOTOS: Images Emerge Online of Neymar Embroiled in Angry Bust Up With Barca Supporters

Images of Neymar involved in a scuffle with Barcelona fans have emerged online, as the superstar prepares to transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The photos were actually taken on July 22, but have only just surfaced, and depict the 24-year-old being held back by security guards whilst scowling.

Image by Tom Procter

As reported by local media, via the Mail, the confrontation was only a verbal one and took place before the Barca star left to embark on their pre-season tour of the US.

Since the photos were taken, Neymar has informed the club of his desire to leave, bid a farewell by his striker partners Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi and reached an agreement with PSG to sign a five-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

Image by Tom Procter

As recently as Thursday though, the deal hit a snag as La Liga officials have said they won't accept the French club's €222m buy-out of the star.

Around five of PSG and Neymar's lawyers arrived at the league's HQ in Madrid but left after 15 mins after the they made their stance clear, as was tweeted out by Sky reporter Kaveh Solhekol, and now things could turn complicated.

Neymar wants the move away from the Nou Camp in order to give himself the chance of emerging from the shadow of teammate Lionel Messi, and would become the star attraction of PSG if the move does manage to get over the line.

