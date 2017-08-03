Rattled Barcelona Tried to Deny Neymar His PSG Medical After Allowing Him to Skip Training Only

Desperate Barcelona warned wantaway star Neymar that he only has their permission to skip training and not to take a medical with Paris Saint-Germain, despite the move being close to completion.

Wednesday saw the biggest developments yet in the Brazilian's highly documented transfer saga involving the Ligue 1 runners-up, and it looks for all the world now that he will complete a staggering £198m move to the Parc des Princes.

Chris Trotman/GettyImages

But for those who thought it was plain sailing from here on in, things might be about to take one final messy turn, because Barca are saying that the player was not allowed to undergo a medical with another club, as reported by Sport.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that Neymar was travelling to Porto, which fuelled rumours that he was going to undergo a medical - PSG's sporting director Antero Henrique is Portuguese.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The club say that the superstar winger only has permission to miss training, but it is somewhat difficult to see how they can stand in his way.

Neymar informed the club on Wednesday morning of his desire to leave, and hours later he agreed to sign a new five-year deal with the Paris club, who will buy the star out of his Nou Camp contract for €222m.

There have been claims that the motive for the 24-year-old's move is to escape the shadow of main man Lionel Messi, because he would undoubtedly become the box office star at PSG.

The rattled Catalans are expected to step up their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho in the wake of the record-shattering move, and could also target Ousmane Dembele.

