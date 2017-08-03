Real Madrid Midfielder Claims Manager Zinedine Zidane Coaches Like a German

Toni Kroos has compared the coaching style of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to that of a German coach.

Speaking to Marca, the German International said that Zidane demands a lot from his players in training as well as in matches, but knows this style of coaching is a major reason that Madrid have been so dominant since Zidane has been in charge.

"We are all working very hard, especially during the first few weeks of pre-season. Zidane sometimes seems German due to the work that he has done with us," he said.

Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

"He has made it clear that he always wants the hard work in training to be replicated in games."

Real Madrid finished their pre-season tour of the United States on Wednesday night with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over the MLS All-Stars, but Zidane is not pleased with his team's performances going into the La Liga season.

After losses to Manchester City, Man United and Barcelona, Zidane spoke to ESPN, saying: "The sensation overall is not good, It's good that we got the result, but the sensation is not positive overall. We only won one out of four games.

Los Blancos start their La Liga campaign away at Deportivo La Coruna, and Zidane will be hoping that his teams pre-season form does not continue.