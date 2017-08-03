Soccer

REVEALED: Total Cost of Paris Saint-Germain's Move for Neymar Set to Reach an Incredible £576m

90Min
an hour ago

Paris Saint-Germain are set to spend an incredible £576m on their move to bring Barcelona star Neymar to the Parc des Princes, over the course of his proposed five-year deal. 

The €222m release clause in his contract with Barcelona will be the largest single part of the outlay for last season's Ligue 1 runners-up, with the Mirror reporting that club owners Qatar Sports Investment will fund the move with a sponsorship deal with Neymar himself worth over £300m.

That cash will allow the Brazilian to buy himself out of his contract with Barcelona via his release clause - albeit via a process which is much more expensive than a standard transfer between two clubs due to the tax payments involved in QSI paying Neymar directly. 

Incredible wage payments will also see the French side paying out £49m every year in wages before tax, leaving Neymar himself to walk away with around £27m per annum - or £520,000-a-week. 

Lionel Messi posted a message to his teammate on Instagram in the caption of a photo montage, saying: “It was a huge pleasure to have shared all these years with you friend. I wish you good luck in this new stage of your life. Lots of love.”

Barcelona are now expected to go out in search of a high-quality replacement for their departing star, with Juventus' Paulo Dybala, Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele and Chelsea's Eden Hazard all mooted as potential targets. 

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is also a long-term target for the Catalan giants, although they will face a battle against the fact that other clubs - aware of the €222m sitting in the vaults at the Nou Camp - are likely to ramp up their asking prices for any player.

