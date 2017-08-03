Roma Issue Leicester With 'D-Day- Ultimatum' as Riyad Mahrez Saga Drags On

Roma have given Leicester City an ultimatum in their protracted chase of Riyad Mahrez as the Serie A giants consider moving on to other targets.

I Giallorossi had apparently informed the Foxes that they will turn their attentions to other possible targets if a deal is not struck between the two sides by 12th August.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed that once that date rolls around - ironically the start of the new Premier League season - that they will no longer look to sign Mahrez after growing tired of Leicester's stance.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Roma have seen two bids knocked back for the Algeria international by the Midlands outfit, and Leicester are believed to be holding out for a fee around £40m for their wantaway star.

That is a fee that Roma are not prepared to fork over, however and sporting director Monchi has already drawn up a three-man shortlist to look towards if Mahrez does not head to the Italian capital.

Ajax's Hakin Ziyech, Borussia Dortmund's Emre Mor and AC Milan's Suso are all being weighed up as possible alternatives to Mahrez and, with 'D-Day' fast approaching over this particular deal, Leicester's chances of keeping Mahrez a while longer will only increase in likelihood.

Riyad #Mahrez has told #Roma he would rather stay in the premier league with #LCFC then join them. #Leicester — Transfer Man (@_transferman) July 31, 2017

The 26-year-old, who is also supposedly on Arsenal's radar, told Leicester that he wanted to leave at the end of last term.

Leicester reluctantly put the winger on their transfer list but slapped a sizeable valuation on his head to try and make the most of the sale of one of their prized assets.

Riyad Mahrez wants Arsenal, Arsenal know this & seem confident that so long as they continue to string the player along, he'll be available. — Get French Football (@GFFN) July 29, 2017

Head coach Craig Shakespeare told reporters on Wednesday that Mahrez was more likely to end up at one of the Premier League's top six sides rather than move abroad, as well as stating that he would remain at the King Power stadium beyond the summer if a suitable bid was not made for his services.

He said: "He wants to play in one of the Premier's first six teams but if there is no offer, or one he comes and it is not enough, he will stay with us.

"As far as I'm concerned, the situation is fairly clear. He has expressed his will, but he's still a player of ours."