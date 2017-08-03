Thursday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Hazard, Chadli, Wood, Townsend and Many More

Here is today's transfer rumour roundup for you all...

1. Eden Hazard

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Transfer: Chelsea to Barcelona

With the Catalan club said to be injected with an unprecedented amount of cash, a number of superstars from across Europe are now being linked with a move to the Nou Camp, namely Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe and Inigo Martinez.

2. Nacer Chadli

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Transfer: West Bromwich Albion to Swansea City

The Swans were been interested in the Belgian winger when he was being sold by Tottenham Hotspur a year ago and now they are hoping to swoop for the 28-year-old from the club that Chadli moved to after leaving White Hart Lane, West Brom.

3. Jeison Murillo

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Transfer: Inter Milan to Valencia

Colombian international defender Jeison Murillo is on course to leave the San Siro this month, after Valencia agreed a €13m deal with Inter MIlan for the signature of the 25-year-old centre-back.

4. Andros Townsend

ISAAC LAWRENCE/GettyImages

Transfer: Crystal Palace to Stoke City

The transfer domino theory could affect Crystal Palace, after reports suggested that Stoke City may use the money received from selling Marko Arnautovic to replace him with the Eagles' English winger Andros Townsend.

5. Demarai Gray

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Transfer: Leicester City to Bournemouth

Another young English winger who could be on the move is Leicester City's Demarai Gray, who was the subject of a £20m rejected bid from Bournemouth. The Cherries remain interested in the 21-year-old despite the failed offer.

6. Aaron Lennon

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

Transfer: Everton to Watford

It's all about wingers in the gossip section today and a veteran wide man that is attracting interest is Aaron Lennon. The 30-year-old is on the fringes of the Everton first-team squad and Watford are keen to offer him more regular football.

7. Antonio Candreva

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

Transfer: Inter Milan to Chelsea





The Nerazzurri are planning a total reshuffle of their squad, with Antonio Candreva being allowed to leave the club to join Premier League champions Chelsea, replacing the Italian International with Lazio star Keita Balde Diao.

8. Paulo Gazzaniga

Transfer: Southampton to Tottenham Hotspur

It might not exactly be the signing that Spurs fans were hoping for, but it could be a signing nonetheless. Backup Southampton stopper Paulo Gazzaniga is wanted by former manager Mauricio Pochettino as extra cover for Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

9. Chris Wood

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Transfer: Leeds United to Besiktas

Besiktas seem to have gone striker crazy. The Super Lig champions confirmed the arrival of Alvaro Negredo on Wednesday but are now chasing Leeds' hitman Chris Wood, who is rated at £20m.

10. Ross McCormack

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Transfer: Aston Villa to Sunderland

Sunderland are ready to bring Ross McCormack to the Stadium of Light, with the Villans prepared to let the striker leave the club on loan. However, negotiations are still to be conducted over how much percentage of his weekly wage the Black Cats will pay.

That's all there is for today's roundup of transfer rumours from across the world of football.