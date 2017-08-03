Soccer

Tottenham Stopper Hugo Lloris Reveals Which 2 Goalkeepers Inspired Him and Why

90Min
18 minutes ago

Tottenham star Hugo Lloris has revealed his two biggest inspirations in the game, and his choices probably come as little surprise.

The 30-year-old says Juventus and Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon and also former Spain star Iker Casillas were the players he looked up to - which is understandable, as the pair are arguably two of the finest ever to stand between the sticks.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

As quoted by the club's official website, he said: "Juventus have had so many legendary players and there is still one there in Gianlugi Buffon.


“When I was younger I was completely a fan. He’s the kind of player who can inspire you and when I was 15, 16, that kind of player and Iker Cassilas as well, they both started so young and that was an inspiration for me. I wanted to start young as well and that’s what I did.

"There is something special and it’s difficult to describe it, but he’s [Buffon] a player who can inspire those around him. After 16 seasons (at Juve) he shows he has the same ambition and motivation as in the past."

Lloris will get the chance to share the field with his Italian idol at Wembley on Saturday as Spurs and Juve face off in a pre-season friendly, as the former try to get familiarise themselves with their temporary home for the upcoming season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters