Tottenham Stopper Hugo Lloris Reveals Which 2 Goalkeepers Inspired Him and Why

Tottenham star Hugo Lloris has revealed his two biggest inspirations in the game, and his choices probably come as little surprise.

The 30-year-old says Juventus and Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon and also former Spain star Iker Casillas were the players he looked up to - which is understandable, as the pair are arguably two of the finest ever to stand between the sticks.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

As quoted by the club's official website, he said: "Juventus have had so many legendary players and there is still one there in Gianlugi Buffon.





“When I was younger I was completely a fan. He’s the kind of player who can inspire you and when I was 15, 16, that kind of player and Iker Cassilas as well, they both started so young and that was an inspiration for me. I wanted to start young as well and that’s what I did.

"There is something special and it’s difficult to describe it, but he’s [Buffon] a player who can inspire those around him. After 16 seasons (at Juve) he shows he has the same ambition and motivation as in the past."

Lloris will get the chance to share the field with his Italian idol at Wembley on Saturday as Spurs and Juve face off in a pre-season friendly, as the former try to get familiarise themselves with their temporary home for the upcoming season.

