Twitter Goes Totally Bonkers as Neymar Completes €222m Move to Paris Saint-Germain
It's happened. It's real. An actual football club actually paid €222m for an actual football player.
Brazil's golden boy Neymar is the man hogging the attention. At 25, he's decided to walk away from who many consider the world's biggest football club, to stop playing alongside the game's greatest ever player, Lionel Messi, in order to move to the French capital.
He's pocketing more than £500k-a-week AFTER TAX, he's taken PSG's number 10 shirt, and his main goal is to win the bloody lot. He wants the Champions League again, he wants league titles, and he wants the Ballon d'Or.
Football has consumed itself. And Twitter has taken serious notice on this ridiculous Thursday night. Here's the best of it...
🙌🇧🇷 @PSG_inside's new number 10!#AllezParis #PSG #NeyDay pic.twitter.com/oezxRujJQI— Dugout (@Dugout) August 3, 2017
The financial and political implications of Neymar's move to PSG. https://t.co/r4S5IQICSG— Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) August 3, 2017
Interestingly, Neymar reveals that his dad wanted him to stay at Barcelona but he went against his wishes 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1QPgSCRGwJ— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) August 3, 2017
This. Is. Paris! 🇫🇷 It's done!— 90min (@90min_Football) August 3, 2017
As @neymarjr Jr. looks across his new kingdom. pic.twitter.com/oMpvF3Ajak
Neymar himself even put together an emotional message about his decision to move and posted a series of videos on Instagram, which you can see here...
La vida de un deportista se mueve por desafíos. Algunos son impuestos, otros son fruto de nuestras decisiones. El Barcelona ha sido más que un desafío. Jugaba con aquellos cracks en el video juego. Llegué a Catalunya a los 21 años, lleno de desafíos. Recuerdo mis primeros días en el Club, compartiendo el vestuario con ídolos como Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets y otros con la expectativa de jugar en un Club que es “més que un club”. El @fcbarcelona es una nación que representa a Catalunya! Tuve el honor de actuar con el mayor atleta que he visto en mi vida y estoy seguro que no veré a otro mejor, @leomessi se convirtió en mi compañero, amigo dentro y fuera del terreno de juego. Orgulloso de jugar contigo. Formé un ataque con @leomessi y @luissuarez9 que ha quedado para la historia. He conquistado todo lo que un deportista puede conquistar. He vivido momentos inolvidables! Vivo en una ciudad que es más que una ciudad, es una patria. Amo Barcelona y Catalunya. Pero un deportista (YO) necesita desafíos. Y por segunda vez en mi vida le llevaré la contraria a mi papa. Papa, entiendo y respeto tu opinión, pero mi decisión está tomada, te pido que me apoyes como siempre lo has hecho. El @fcbarcelona y Catalunya estarán siempre en mi corazón pero necesito nuevos desafíos. He aceptado la propuesta del @psg para buscar nuevas conquistas y ayudar al Club a alcanzar los títulos que la afición espera. Me han presentado un plan de carrera osado y me veo preparado para este desafío. Agradezco el cariño de la afición blaugrana y todo lo que he aprendido con los deportistas con quien he compartido vestuario. Asimismo siento en mi corazón que ha llegado el momento de irme. El @psg será mi nueva casa durante los próximos años y trabajaré para hacer honor a la confianza que depositan en mi futbol. Cuento mucho con el apoyo de todos. Aficionados, de mis amigos, de los profesionales que me acompañan y de mi familia, que ha sufrido mucho con problemas que han ocurrido en este periodo de mi carrera y merecen paz. Es una decisión difícil, pero tomada con la madurez de mis 25 años. @fcbarcelona , gràcies per tot! @psg , J'arrive! Que Dios nos bendiga y nos proteja!
Anyways, back to the Twitter...
Look at this ticker showing how much Neymar will be earning at PSG, and make yourself feel utterly miserable!! https://t.co/QiaYWTIs0M— Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 3, 2017
Scenes when Neymar does this during his PSG unveiling 😂 pic.twitter.com/Mg601vs0rM— Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) August 3, 2017
With Neymar sold for €220m, it makes you think what the more experienced players like Bony are worth. €300m for his passion alone surely? pic.twitter.com/ed2B8JRtHH— Freddie (@Beardamendi) August 3, 2017
If Neymar dropped a £2 coin, it literally wouldn't be worth his time picking it up, because in France they use Euros, not Pounds. pic.twitter.com/3PJIPGv0XE— Football Facts (@FootbalIFact) August 3, 2017
Neymar's move to PSG has smashed the previous record fees over the last 10 years. pic.twitter.com/mJGkK9Y7RL— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 3, 2017
Neymar's first official interview as a PSG player... pic.twitter.com/oLCaCIPBVN— Niall (@Sanogology) August 3, 2017
Neymar enjoying his retirement in the French pub league pic.twitter.com/xvtAk8pkdD— The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 3, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Neymar on a free transfer under the Webster Rule— Tom Victor (@tomvictor) August 3, 2017
Finally, people, it's over. It's finally bloody over.
PSG had better hope he doesn't get injured against Amiens on Saturday...