Twitter Goes Totally Bonkers as Neymar Completes €222m Move to Paris Saint-Germain

It's happened. It's real. An actual football club actually paid €222m for an actual football player.

Brazil's golden boy Neymar is the man hogging the attention. At 25, he's decided to walk away from who many consider the world's biggest football club, to stop playing alongside the game's greatest ever player, Lionel Messi, in order to move to the French capital.

He's pocketing more than £500k-a-week AFTER TAX, he's taken PSG's number 10 shirt, and his main goal is to win the bloody lot. He wants the Champions League again, he wants league titles, and he wants the Ballon d'Or.

Football has consumed itself. And Twitter has taken serious notice on this ridiculous Thursday night. Here's the best of it...

The financial and political implications of Neymar's move to PSG. https://t.co/r4S5IQICSG — Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) August 3, 2017

Interestingly, Neymar reveals that his dad wanted him to stay at Barcelona but he went against his wishes 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1QPgSCRGwJ — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) August 3, 2017

Neymar himself even put together an emotional message about his decision to move and posted a series of videos on Instagram, which you can see here...

Look at this ticker showing how much Neymar will be earning at PSG, and make yourself feel utterly miserable!! https://t.co/QiaYWTIs0M — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 3, 2017

Scenes when Neymar does this during his PSG unveiling 😂 pic.twitter.com/Mg601vs0rM — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) August 3, 2017

With Neymar sold for €220m, it makes you think what the more experienced players like Bony are worth. €300m for his passion alone surely? pic.twitter.com/ed2B8JRtHH — Freddie (@Beardamendi) August 3, 2017

If Neymar dropped a £2 coin, it literally wouldn't be worth his time picking it up, because in France they use Euros, not Pounds. pic.twitter.com/3PJIPGv0XE — Football Facts (@FootbalIFact) August 3, 2017

Neymar's move to PSG has smashed the previous record fees over the last 10 years. pic.twitter.com/mJGkK9Y7RL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 3, 2017

Neymar's first official interview as a PSG player... pic.twitter.com/oLCaCIPBVN — Niall (@Sanogology) August 3, 2017

Neymar enjoying his retirement in the French pub league pic.twitter.com/xvtAk8pkdD — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 3, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Neymar on a free transfer under the Webster Rule — Tom Victor (@tomvictor) August 3, 2017

PSG had better hope he doesn't get injured against Amiens on Saturday...