Twitter Goes Totally Bonkers as Neymar Completes €222m Move to Paris Saint-Germain

an hour ago

It's happened. It's real. An actual football club actually paid €222m for an actual football player.

Brazil's golden boy Neymar is the man hogging the attention. At 25, he's decided to walk away from who many consider the world's biggest football club, to stop playing alongside the game's greatest ever player, Lionel Messi, in order to move to the French capital. 

He's pocketing more than £500k-a-week AFTER TAX, he's taken PSG's number 10 shirt, and his main goal is to win the bloody lot. He wants the Champions League again, he wants league titles, and he wants the Ballon d'Or. 

Football has consumed itself. And Twitter has taken serious notice on this ridiculous Thursday night. Here's the best of it...

Neymar himself even put together an emotional message about his decision to move and posted a series of videos on Instagram, which you can see here...

La vida de un deportista se mueve por desafíos. Algunos son impuestos, otros son fruto de nuestras decisiones. El Barcelona ha sido más que un desafío. Jugaba con aquellos cracks en el video juego. Llegué a Catalunya a los 21 años, lleno de desafíos. Recuerdo mis primeros días en el Club, compartiendo el vestuario con ídolos como Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets y otros con la expectativa de jugar en un Club que es “més que un club”. El @fcbarcelona es una nación que representa a Catalunya! Tuve el honor de actuar con el mayor atleta que he visto en mi vida y estoy seguro que no veré a otro mejor, @leomessi se convirtió en mi compañero, amigo dentro y fuera del terreno de juego. Orgulloso de jugar contigo. Formé un ataque con @leomessi y @luissuarez9 que ha quedado para la historia. He conquistado todo lo que un deportista puede conquistar. He vivido momentos inolvidables! Vivo en una ciudad que es más que una ciudad, es una patria. Amo Barcelona y Catalunya. Pero un deportista (YO) necesita desafíos. Y por segunda vez en mi vida le llevaré la contraria a mi papa. Papa, entiendo y respeto tu opinión, pero mi decisión está tomada, te pido que me apoyes como siempre lo has hecho. El @fcbarcelona y Catalunya estarán siempre en mi corazón pero necesito nuevos desafíos. He aceptado la propuesta del @psg para buscar nuevas conquistas y ayudar al Club a alcanzar los títulos que la afición espera. Me han presentado un plan de carrera osado y me veo preparado para este desafío. Agradezco el cariño de la afición blaugrana y todo lo que he aprendido con los deportistas con quien he compartido vestuario. Asimismo siento en mi corazón que ha llegado el momento de irme. El @psg será mi nueva casa durante los próximos años y trabajaré para hacer honor a la confianza que depositan en mi futbol. Cuento mucho con el apoyo de todos. Aficionados, de mis amigos, de los profesionales que me acompañan y de mi familia, que ha sufrido mucho con problemas que han ocurrido en este periodo de mi carrera y merecen paz. Es una decisión difícil, pero tomada con la madurez de mis 25 años. @fcbarcelona , gràcies per tot! @psg , J'arrive! Que Dios nos bendiga y nos proteja!

A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

Anyways, back to the Twitter...

Oh and there's always time for a plug or two, right?

Finally, people, it's over. It's finally bloody over.

PSG had better hope he doesn't get injured against Amiens on Saturday...

