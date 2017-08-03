VIDEO: Cringey Announcement Craze Has Gone Too Far as Beşiktaş Confirm the Signing of Alvaro Negredo

Besiktas have completed the signing of Alvaro Negredo from Valencia on a three-year deal - and the club felt obliged, as most seem to have felt this summer, to announce it in the cringiest way possible.

Just days on from Sevilla's ridiculous kidnapping skit to inform everyone they had re-signed winger Jesus Navas, Besiktas have done their level best to ensure nobody is still talking about that, but instead the fact that Negredo is now a Besiktas player.

The club took to Twitter to share with their 2.7m followers a super cringey video involving Portuguese stars Ricardo Quaresma and Pepe.

In the clip, Quaresma kicks things off by making a phone call to former Real Madrid defender Pepe to tell him to 'Come to Besiktas'. This is then followed by some of the worst music you'll ever hear and weirdly, a 'comic book' effect is super-imposed around the player. Why this is is honestly anyone's guess.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Pepe then relieves any fears Quaresma would have had at this point by informing him that he will indeed, 'Come to Besiktas'.

He then takes the role of the winger by calling up a blurred out figure, who is then revealed as new signing Negredo and the Spaniard lets us all know that he will also 'Come to Besiktas', which is then followed by that utterly horrendous music.

One thing's worth noting - they must have had to pay hardman Pepe a hell of a lot of money for him to forfeit his reputation like this.

