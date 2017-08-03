Soccer

VIDEO: Man Utd New Boy Nemanja Matic Impresses Fans in Pre-Season Debut Against Sampdoria

90Min
an hour ago

New Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has already set about erasing doubts about his quality by enjoying a fine debut against Sampdoria on Wednesday.

The Serb joined Jose Mourinho's side in a £40m deal earlier this week but his acquisition has split fans down the middle with regards to whether or not it was a good signing.

Matic was thrown in from the start against the Serie A side in pre-season, and was extremely effective in a disciplined holding midfield role which allowed Paul Pogba license to roam free - a notion that the pro-Matic fans have been keen to push.

The 29-year-old was supposedly not fully fit, which is sure to be even more encouraging for United fans if he can play so well in a lower gear.

After the game Mourinho said as quoted by the Independent: "He needs time but (his) experience, intelligence, a genius in the way he thinks - he thinks football. We will help him to be ready sooner rather than later.

Matic will be hopeful of getting back to full speed as quickly as possible, with the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid on the horizon.

