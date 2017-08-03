VIDEO: Man Utd New Boy Nemanja Matic Impresses Fans in Pre-Season Debut Against Sampdoria

New Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has already set about erasing doubts about his quality by enjoying a fine debut against Sampdoria on Wednesday.

The Serb joined Jose Mourinho's side in a £40m deal earlier this week but his acquisition has split fans down the middle with regards to whether or not it was a good signing.

Matic was thrown in from the start against the Serie A side in pre-season, and was extremely effective in a disciplined holding midfield role which allowed Paul Pogba license to roam free - a notion that the pro-Matic fans have been keen to push.

The 29-year-old was supposedly not fully fit, which is sure to be even more encouraging for United fans if he can play so well in a lower gear.

After the game Mourinho said as quoted by the Independent: "He needs time but (his) experience, intelligence, a genius in the way he thinks - he thinks football. We will help him to be ready sooner rather than later.

Matic is so classy. So clam on the ball and is totally controlling the midfield with his passing. — Connor (@ConnorAlonzi) August 2, 2017

Nemanja Matić showing what he's going to bring to Manchester United: composure in front of the back four. Superb for Pogba to roam forward. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 2, 2017

Matic is doing very solid so far. Stopped a number of attacks and kept things ticking. — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) August 2, 2017

Its only a "friendly" but even those that doubted Matić, can at least for the time being admit the difference he makes to Pogba. #MUTOUR — Bojan Djordjic (@BojanDjordjic7) August 2, 2017

Matic will be hopeful of getting back to full speed as quickly as possible, with the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid on the horizon.