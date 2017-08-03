VIDEO: Neymar Posts Heartfelt Instagram Message to Barcelona Following World Record PSG Move

Neymar has posted a heartfelt message to Barcelona and their fans after completing a world record €222m transfer to PSG.

The Brazilian will be presented in Paris on Friday after being officially announced as a PSG player, and the 25-year-old has taken the club's number 10 shirt. The move has smashed the old transfer record, previously set by Paul Pogba for his £89.3m move to Manchester United last year.

But despite his transfer to PSG, Neymar has posted a touching message on his Instagram page, alongside a series of videos encapsulating his time at the Nou Camp.





In the message, Neymar relives his first days in Catalonia, playing alongside his 'idols', Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi. It reads: "A sportsman's life is moving for challenges. Some are taxes, others are the fruit of our decisions to maintain the light that illuminates our career, which is intense but short.

"Barcelona has been more than a challenge, it has been my dream as a child. He played with those cracks in the video game. I arrived at Catalunya at age 21, full of challenges. I remember my first days at the club, sharing the costumes with idols like Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, and others with the expectation of playing in a club that is "more than a club".

Présentation de @neymarjr au Parc des Princes avant #PSGASC, à partir de 15h45 ! Les portes du stade ouvriront à 14h30 #BemvindoNeymarJR 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/4hoY5qOmiT — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 3, 2017

"Barcelona is a nation representing Catalonia. I had the honour to act with the greatest athlete I've ever seen in my life and I'm sure I won't see another better. Leo Messi became my partner, friend inside and out of play. I'm proud to play with you. I love you!

"I formed an attack with Messi and Luis Suarez that has been left for the story. I've conquered everything a sportsman can conquer. I've lived unforgettable moments. I live in a city that's more than a city, it's a country. I love Barcelona and Catalonia.

"But a sportsman needs challenges. And for the second time in my life, I'm going to be opposing my dad.Dad, I understand and respect your opinion, but my decision is made, I ask you to support me as you always have. Barcelona and Catalonia will always be in my heart but I need new challenges.

"I have accepted the Paris Saint-Germain proposal to search for new conquests and help the club achieve the titles that awaits. I have been presented with a bold career plan and I look ready for this challenge. I appreciate the love of the wonderful Blaugrana and everything I've learned with the athletes I've shared kits with.

"I also feel in my heart that the time has come to leave. The PSG will be my new home for the next years and I will work to honour the trust they deposit in my football. I count a lot with everyone's support. Amateurs who have been with me since 2009, of my friends, of the professionals who accompany me and my family, who have suffered a lot from problems that have occurred in this period of my career and which today deserve peace.

"It's a difficult decision, but taken with the maturity of my 25 years. FC Barcelona, thanks for everything! PSG, I'm coming! May God bless us and protect us!"

Neymar will be unveiled at the Parc des Princes stadium at 3:45pm, with the French giants eager to show off their new signing.