VIDEO: Spurs Star Dele Alli Has No Mercy With Savage Nutmegging During Photoshoot

With the season fast approaching, Tottenham Hotspur were preparing for their photoshoots on Wednesday. Perhaps a less exciting event for the players, Spurs ace Dele Alli was caught messing around with teammates and staff by 'nutmegging' the photographer.

The clip was shared by the club on Twitter, providing fans with a glimpse behind the scenes at the team spirit and relationship the players share.

The photographer wasn't the only one to get the nutmeg treatment from Alli, as the midfield star showed off once more by taking on teammate Son Heung-min as the duo awaited instructions.

Alli has become known for his antics by the Spurs faithful, regularly seen on social media showing off his skills by embarrassing teammates and enjoying himself, so it's easy to see why he's such a popular character at the club and among fans.

He's a young, talented, 21-year-old thoroughly enjoying his football, a delight to see for both Spurs and England fans alike.

Love this guy! He'd be worth £250m in today's transfer market...baller and banter 😂 #COYS — Matt French (@MattyFrench82) August 2, 2017

Rival fans will inevitably comment negatively, but it's clips like these that show the high spirits the Spurs team are in ahead of the new season, bonding and creating a real connection which is certainly evident on the pitch and boosts performances.

They're a tight-knit group of players, and without any drastic changes being made this summer the team will certainly gel and settle into the new season quicker than some of their rivals.

However, fans were also quick to voice their frustration at Tottenham's lack of transfer activity this summer, having made no signings unlike their rivals and selling first team right-back Kyle Walker.

With the sale of Walker for £45m, the club certainly have even a small amount to spend before the end of the window in order to strengthen their side, and with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City making big signings Tottenham need to act fast.