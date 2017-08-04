Antonio Conte Offers Curt Opinion on Chelsea's Decision to Sell Nemanja Matic to Rivals Man Utd

Antonio Conte has given short shrift to queries about Chelsea's decision to sell Nemanja Matic to potential Premier League title rivals Manchester United.

The Chelsea boss was speaking ahead of his side's Community Shield encounter with London rivals Arsenal on Sunday when he was asked to comment on Matic's assessment on his £40m transfer.

The ex-Blues midfielder had labelled it "strange" that Conte had chosen to freeze him out at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to the north west but, in quotes published by the Daily Star, Conte refused to be drawn on either Matic's quotes or Chelsea's decision to sell him.

He merely stated: "You must ask the club about this."

Matic wanted to be reunited with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, and his decision to do so left a sour taste in Conte's mouth.

The Italian gaffer left the 28-year-old Serbia international at home while the rest of his senior squad flew out to China for a pre-season tour, but a line has now been drawn under the brief saga with the 48-year-old's reply.

Meanwhile, Conte admitted that he was still trying to acquire new recruits as the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign draws ever nearer.

The reigning English top flight champions will be looking to defend their crown better than they did in 2014/15, and the Londoners have already splashed the cash on players such as Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Conte, though, insisted he was done in the transfer market by any stretch and wants more arrivals through the Stamford Bridge door before the window shuts in September.

He added (via the Metro): "It's very important to try and improve our squad, above all under a numerical aspect. We have a small squad, and I think only one player is not enough to improve the team.

"We need more players with, not at the top level like Neymar, more like players to improve our squad, and our quality. I think the best way also to speak about the club and to try to find the right solution, its important for me that the club knows my opinion about the number we need.

"I think it’s not right to tell this through the press, also because if I say one, three, four, and it doesnt change.

"The most important thing is the club knows my opinions, they are trying to do the best for our team, for our squad, now we have to wait, we must have patience, to try to improve our team, our squad."