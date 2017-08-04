Bayern Munich Boss Carlo Ancelotti Heaps Praise on Napoli Ahead of 'Competitive' Serie A Season

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on the quality of the Serie A sides that his team have faced this summer, in particular Maurizio Sarri's Napoli.

It's been a pre-season to forget for the German champions. Poor performances in both the International Champions cup and Audi Cup have raised questions over what will become of Bayern over the next season, and with the German Super Cup kicking off the club's season against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, Ancelotti has work to do.

“We are not happy with the current situation, obviously, but the season hasn’t actually started yet and you’ll only see our first real game on Saturday,” said Ancelotti in his Press conference, according to Football Italia.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

“We’ve got a competitive team, thanks also to the arrival of strong players, and we must forget the past to focus on the official season. We lacked balance, conceding too many goals and not scoring enough."

After suffering at the hands of Napoli, AC Milan and Inter Milan this summer, Ancelotti was quick to heap praise on the sides from his native country Italy, claiming that this season's Serie A will be an exciting one

“I have been impressed by the Italian sides this summer. Napoli are more of a well-oiled machine than Milan and Inter, so this will be a competitive Serie A season," he said.

“The great thing about Napoli is their identity, as they have a very clear playing style. Maurizio Sarri put a lot of work into it and you can definitely tell they are his team.”