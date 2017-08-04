Brighton & Hove Albion Officially Sign Defender From Viktoria Plzeň on 3-Year Deal

Brighton & Hove Albion have officially completed the transfer of Aleš Matějů from Czech side Viktoria Plzeň for an undisclosed fee.





The club broke the news via their official Twitter account, uploading a picture in the 21-year-old proudly holds up his new white and blue striped shirt outside the club's stadium.

The full story on the arrival of Ales Mateju from Viktoria Plzen. #BHAFC https://t.co/KrXI5SbuAs pic.twitter.com/uo2PIZvQ2r — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 4, 2017

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton discussed the new signing in an interview on the club's official website.

He said: "Ales already has good experience playing regular senior football in his homeland - and has played Europa League football as well as the qualification phases in the Champions League.





"He has good experience for his age and the stage of his career he is at. We are delighted to welcome him to the club and the plan now is to break into the first-team group.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"Initially we will monitor his progress in training over the coming weeks, and then make a decision in terms of what is best for Ales's development - and one of the options might be for him to go on loan in order to continue playing regular senior football."





The youngster is clearly seen as a bright prospect for the future at the club, and has two Under-21 international caps to his name for the Czech Republic.

Mateju has already tasted success early on in his career, assisting in Plzeň's victorious 2014/15 league winning campaign.