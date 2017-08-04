Soccer

Brighton & Hove Albion Officially Sign Defender From Viktoria Plzeň on 3-Year Deal

90Min
an hour ago

Brighton & Hove Albion have officially completed the transfer of Aleš Matějů from Czech side Viktoria Plzeň for an undisclosed fee.


The club broke the news via their official Twitter account, uploading a picture in the 21-year-old proudly holds up his new white and blue striped shirt outside the club's stadium.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton discussed the new signing in an interview on the club's official website.

He said: "Ales already has good experience playing regular senior football in his homeland - and has played Europa League football as well as the qualification phases in the Champions League. 


"He has good experience for his age and the stage of his career he is at. We are delighted to welcome him to the club and the plan now is to break into the first-team group.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"Initially we will monitor his progress in training over the coming weeks, and then make a decision in terms of what is best for Ales's development - and one of the options might be for him to go on loan in order to continue playing regular senior football."


The youngster is clearly seen as a bright prospect for the future at the club, and has two Under-21 international caps to his name for the Czech Republic. 

Mateju has already tasted success early on in his career, assisting in Plzeň's victorious 2014/15 league winning campaign.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters