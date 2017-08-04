Soccer

Chelsea to Rival Liverpool for Van Dijk After Conte Persuades Champions to Make Bid

90Min
an hour ago

Chelsea are seemingly ready to rival Liverpool in the pursuit of coveted Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk this summer after the latest gossip has revealed that a formal offer from Stamford Bridge is soon coming.

Liverpool infamously apologised to Southampton and withdrew from the race in June after accusations of tapping up, although rumours of a renewed Reds approach have never been far from the headlines in the weeks since.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It has been maintained that Van Dijk wants to join Liverpool, but he'll now have a viable alternative as the reigning Premier League champions make their move.

According to the Times, Chelsea have been 'persuaded to make a firm bid' by manager Antonio Conte after the Dutch international was initially identified as a target in January.

That expected offer will apparently total £50m and it is suggested that Southampton may be more willing to do business with Chelsea, even though their official stance still insists Van Dijk is not for sale, as a result of the ongoing poor relations with Liverpool.

Since returning to fitness after missing the final few months of last season with an ankle injury, Van Dijk has been training alone after informing the club of his desire to leave. It is for that reason - a lack of fitness - that he won't be involved in the Saints' opening game next weekend.

The Times report notes that Chelsea are 'optimistic' about wrapping up a possible deal before then. It is also suggested that Liverpool could still try their luck with a formal offer before the transfer window closes if Van Dijk is still available.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters