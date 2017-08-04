Soccer

David Beckham Sends Best Wishes to Neymar on His Record PSG Transfer

Neymar Has a Few Reasons For His Surprising Move to PSG
Following the announcement of Neymar Jr from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain for £198m, the football world has been rocked to its core. 

Many fellow professionals sent the world record signing their best wishes, including David Beckham who took to Instagram to send the 25-year-old Brazilian his best wishes upon the confirmation of his switch to PSG.

Beckham commented on a video of Neymar bidding Barcelona a final farewell, saying: "“Respect from the best to the best… Joining a great club with great people and amazing fans good luck Neymar Jr.”

Beckham spent the twilight days of his career plying his trade with PSG in 2013, playing 10 games and winning Ligue 1, and his delight at seeing a superstar such as Neymar join the Parisiens was evident in his comment.

Neymar will join an already impressive Brazilian contingent in Paris, linking up with fellow countrymen Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Lucas Moura as PSG look to reclaim the Ligue 1 title from AS Monaco in the coming campaign.

After penning a deal worth over £700,000 before tax at the Parc des Princes, the Selecao star dubbed his new side "one of the most ambitious sides in Europe" in a press conference as reported by Goal.

He went on to say: "Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious. And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new team-mates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want.

"Paris Saint-Germain's ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings. I played four seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge."

"From today, I will do everything I can to help my new team-mates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world."

